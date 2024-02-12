Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Davis Selected Advisers

Davis Selected Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,809,823 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 135,203 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises 5.9% of Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Davis Selected Advisers owned 0.81% of Applied Materials worth $942,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,782,658 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,375,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,896 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Applied Materials by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,434,684 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,720,928,000 after purchasing an additional 301,010 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Applied Materials by 11.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,698,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,304,331,000 after buying an additional 3,865,159 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Applied Materials by 0.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,882,645 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,018,370,000 after buying an additional 160,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 7.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,991,062 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,449,796,000 after buying an additional 1,119,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.7 %

AMAT opened at $187.19 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $187.50. The company has a market cap of $155.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.49.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AMAT. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

