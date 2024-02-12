Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 on February 29th

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Applied Industrial Technologies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Applied Industrial Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 14.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Applied Industrial Technologies to earn $9.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.5%.

NYSE AIT opened at $187.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.38. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12 month low of $122.24 and a 12 month high of $188.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.13. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

In related news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 5,470 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $899,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,498,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total transaction of $364,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,421,642.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 5,470 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $899,815.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,498,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,584 shares of company stock worth $1,772,312. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 28.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 480,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,222,000 after purchasing an additional 143,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

