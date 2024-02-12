Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $118.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Apollo Global Management traded as high as $111.28 and last traded at $111.13, with a volume of 541458 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.93.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.82.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Apollo Global Management

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $7,539,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,094,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,949,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $6,359,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,660,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,094,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,949,443.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 151.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.69.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.45%.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.