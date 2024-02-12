Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $334.93.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $351.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on AON from $318.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company.

Get AON alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AON

AON Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $312.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86. AON has a 1 year low of $280.89 and a 1 year high of $347.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $303.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.32.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,150.40% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AON will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 50,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,463,980. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AON

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AON. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AON

(Get Free Report

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.