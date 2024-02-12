Antonetti Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,440 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 94.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. RTX makes up about 0.6% of Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in RTX by 94.5% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after buying an additional 156,550 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 9.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 53.1% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,921,631. The company has a market cap of $120.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.89. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $104.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.84 and its 200-day moving average is $82.00.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.36%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

In other RTX news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other RTX news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,769.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,224 shares of company stock worth $205,448. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

