Antonetti Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
SHY traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $81.82. 478,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,957,227. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $82.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.34.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ready to bounce, DOJ cloud lifts
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Wendy’s vs Shake Shack: Out with the new, in with the old?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Simpson Manufacturing stock doubled in value; It can double again
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.