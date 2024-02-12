Antonetti Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHY traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $81.82. 478,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,957,227. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $82.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.34.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2421 per share. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

