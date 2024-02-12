Antonetti Capital Management LLC Has $2.99 Million Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC lowered its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 122.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 131,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,574,000 after acquiring an additional 72,702 shares during the period. ONE Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 765.1% in the third quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 43,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 38,701 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,329.8% in the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 80,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after acquiring an additional 78,416 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,463,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 99.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 29,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 14,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLT stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.72. 3,438,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,721,680. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.84. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $109.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3101 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

