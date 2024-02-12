Antonetti Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 40.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 590 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

PXD stock traded up $1.39 on Monday, reaching $228.61. 275,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,974,166. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.78 and a 200-day moving average of $232.22. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $257.76. The firm has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

PXD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.19.

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

