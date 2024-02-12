Antonetti Capital Management LLC Acquires 160 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 5.4% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 21,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,706,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,839,000 after buying an additional 96,281 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 70,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.31. 1,694,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,699,570. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.21. The company has a market capitalization of $92.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.81 and a 52-week high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

