Antero Resources (AR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect Antero Resources to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $21.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 3.28. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $30.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.13.

AR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 195.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 3,532.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

