Analyzing CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) & NV Bekaert (OTCMKTS:BEKAY)

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) and NV Bekaert (OTCMKTS:BEKAY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.3% of CompoSecure shares are owned by institutional investors. 76.1% of CompoSecure shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for CompoSecure and NV Bekaert, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CompoSecure 0 1 4 0 2.80 NV Bekaert 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

CompoSecure currently has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 134.22%. Given CompoSecure’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe CompoSecure is more favorable than NV Bekaert.

This table compares CompoSecure and NV Bekaert’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CompoSecure $378.48 million 1.03 $18.66 million $0.88 5.58 NV Bekaert N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CompoSecure has higher revenue and earnings than NV Bekaert.

Profitability

This table compares CompoSecure and NV Bekaert’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CompoSecure 4.62% -9.52% 45.78% NV Bekaert N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CompoSecure beats NV Bekaert on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CompoSecure

CompoSecure, Inc. manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others. In addition, it offers Payments + Arculus Secure Authentication, white-labeled cold storage wallet, Payments + Arculus Cold Storage, and Payments + Arculus Secure Authentication + Arculus Cold Storage. The company serves financial institutions, plastic card manufacturers, government agencies, system integrators, and security specialists. CompoSecure, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is based in Somerset, New Jersey.

About NV Bekaert

NV Bekaert SA engages in the provision of steel wire transformation and coating technologies worldwide. The company operates through four business units: Rubber Reinforcement, Steel Wire Solutions, Specialty Businesses, and Bridon-Bekaert Ropes Group. The Rubber Reinforcement Business unit develops, manufactures, and supplies steel tire cord and bead wire products and solutions for the tire sector. The Steel Wire Solutions Business unit is involved in the development, manufacture, and supply of various steel wire products and solutions for sectors, including energy and utilities, mining, construction, agriculture, automotive, and consumer goods. The Specialty Business unit develops and manufactures reinforce concrete, masonry, plaster, and asphalt; fiber technologies products for filtration, heat-resistant textiles, electroconductive textiles, and hydrogen electrolysis technologies, as well as the safe discharge of static energy, sensor technologies, and semiconductor applications; gas and hydrogen burners, and residential and commercial heat exchangers; and reinforcement solutions for rubber hoses and belts. The Bridon-Bekaert Ropes Group unit offers steel wire and synthetic ropes for surface and underground mining, offshore and onshore energy, crane and industrial, fishing and marine, and structures; and advanced cords (A-Cords) includes fine steel cords for elevator and timing belts used in construction and equipment markets respectively, window regulator and heating cords for the automotive sector, and Armofor thermoplastic tapes for light-weight pipes in energy markets. The company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Zwevegem, Belgium.

