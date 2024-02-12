Analyzing Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) & Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Free Report) and Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Acutus Medical and Baxter International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acutus Medical -166.79% -62.18% -30.19% Baxter International 17.77% 20.88% 4.75%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Acutus Medical and Baxter International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acutus Medical $16.36 million 0.33 -$39.62 million ($1.24) -0.15 Baxter International $14.81 billion 1.35 -$2.43 billion $5.22 7.58

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Acutus Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Baxter International. Acutus Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baxter International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

31.3% of Acutus Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.5% of Baxter International shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Acutus Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Baxter International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Acutus Medical has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baxter International has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Acutus Medical and Baxter International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acutus Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Baxter International 0 6 3 0 2.33

Baxter International has a consensus target price of $46.30, suggesting a potential upside of 17.07%. Given Baxter International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Baxter International is more favorable than Acutus Medical.

Summary

Baxter International beats Acutus Medical on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc., an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets various tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit. It also provides connected care solutions, including devices, software, communications, and integration technologies; integrated patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies to help diagnose, treat, and manage a various illness and diseases, including respiratory therapy, cardiology, vision screening, and physical assessment; surgical video technologies, tables, lights, pendants, precision positioning devices and other accessories. In addition, the company offers contracted services to various pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies. Its products are used in hospitals, kidney dialysis centers, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, doctors' offices, and patients at home under physician supervision. The company sells its products through direct sales force, as well as through independent distributors, drug wholesalers, and specialty pharmacy or other alternate site providers in approximately 100 countries. It has an agreement with Celerity Pharmaceutical, LLC to develop acute care generic injectable premix and oncolytic molecules; and a collaborative research agreement with Miromatrix Medical Inc. to develop treatments for patients with acute liver failure. Baxter International Inc. was incorporated in 1931 and is based in Deerfield, Illinois.

