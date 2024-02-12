Analysts Set Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Price Target at $36.00

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.
Separately, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Monday, December 18th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,938,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,713,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter worth $359,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 73.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 80,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.
