Analysts Set Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Price Target at $36.00

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Separately, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Tri Pointe Homes Trading Down 0.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tri Pointe Homes

Shares of TPH stock opened at $35.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.63. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1 year low of $21.84 and a 1 year high of $36.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,938,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,713,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter worth $359,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 73.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 80,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

