Analysts Set Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Target Price at $163.75

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $169.57.

A number of research firms have commented on TTWO. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

TTWO stock opened at $154.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $107.92 and a one year high of $171.59. The stock has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of -18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.90.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total value of $1,257,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total value of $1,257,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total transaction of $38,161.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,994,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,488 shares of company stock worth $4,966,793. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,677.8% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

