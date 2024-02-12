Analysts Set Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) PT at $289.15

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the forty research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirty-five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $289.15.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PANW

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 40,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.07, for a total value of $10,909,275.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,388,112.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 40,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.07, for a total value of $10,909,275.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,388,112.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total value of $12,896,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,217 shares in the company, valued at $53,081,340.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 419,426 shares of company stock valued at $119,134,439. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,100 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 186,631 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $55,034,000 after buying an additional 12,107 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 550.9% during the fourth quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 56,709 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $16,722,000 after buying an additional 47,997 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 944 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $376.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.36. The firm has a market cap of $118.84 billion, a PE ratio of 214.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.26. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $162.81 and a 1 year high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Free Report

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.