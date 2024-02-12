Analysts Set Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Price Target at $75.27

Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.27.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Itron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company.

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $76.39 on Monday. Itron has a 52-week low of $50.35 and a 52-week high of $79.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.19 and a 200-day moving average of $67.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Itron by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,213 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Itron by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Itron in the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

