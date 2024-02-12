Analysts Set GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Target Price at $22.25

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.25.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on GDS from $17.22 to $17.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

NASDAQ GDS opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.79. GDS has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $24.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $345.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.42 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.75% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. On average, analysts predict that GDS will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of GDS by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of GDS by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GDS by 294.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of GDS during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. 33.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

