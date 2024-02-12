AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Shares Gap Down to $4.26

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.26, but opened at $4.11. AMTD Digital shares last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 136,050 shares.

AMTD Digital Stock Down 4.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average is $4.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMTD Digital

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HKD. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in AMTD Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AMTD Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in AMTD Digital by 6,283.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 29,407 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in AMTD Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC lifted its position in AMTD Digital by 121.7% during the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMTD Digital

AMTD Digital Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. The company operates through Digital Solutions ServicesFinancial Services, Digital Solutions ServicesNon Financial Services, Digital Media, Content, and Marketing Services, and Digital Investments segments.

