Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 126,506 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 148,608 shares.The stock last traded at $67.14 and had previously closed at $67.19.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.32. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplify Cybersecurity ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 45.0% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 30.7% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter.

About Amplify Cybersecurity ETF

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

