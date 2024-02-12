American Express (NYSE:AXP) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $222.00 target price on the payment services company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $212.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AXP. StockNews.com raised American Express from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. TD Cowen started coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded American Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $189.00.

Get American Express alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on American Express

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP opened at $212.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $153.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.56. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $214.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,381 shares of company stock worth $6,769,954. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 118,198.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $911,554,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth about $397,678,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in American Express during the third quarter worth about $210,540,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in American Express by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $289,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,731 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Express

(Get Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.