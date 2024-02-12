American Express (NYSE:AXP) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $222.00 target price on the payment services company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $212.00.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AXP. StockNews.com raised American Express from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. TD Cowen started coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded American Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $189.00.
American Express Stock Performance
American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.
American Express Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.41%.
Insider Buying and Selling at American Express
In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,381 shares of company stock worth $6,769,954. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 118,198.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $911,554,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth about $397,678,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in American Express during the third quarter worth about $210,540,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in American Express by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $289,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,731 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About American Express
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
