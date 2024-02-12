American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FLV) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. cut its stake in American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FLV – Free Report) by 37.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,844 shares during the period. American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF were worth $14,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. CPA Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $978,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 60,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,904 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $606,000.

American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

FLV traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,476. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.27. American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $54.87 and a 52 week high of $62.60.

About American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF

The American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (FLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in a narrow selection of US large-cap value companies. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model. FLV was launched on Mar 31, 2020 and is issued by American Century Investments.

