Amerant Bancorp Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.

Amerant Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 13.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Amerant Bancorp to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.1%.

Shares of Amerant Bancorp stock opened at $22.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.79. Amerant Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.79 and a 52 week high of $29.53.

AMTB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amerant Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 864.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 146.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 420.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $144,000. 39.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

