Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target Raised to $185.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at UBS Group from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.13% from the company’s previous close.

ALL has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Allstate from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.75.

Allstate Stock Performance

ALL traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $159.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,011. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $168.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a PE ratio of -128.63, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.45.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allstate will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allstate

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Allstate by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,022,000 after purchasing an additional 53,824 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

