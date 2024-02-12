Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target Increased to $172.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ALL. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Allstate from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $156.88.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $160.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.45. Allstate has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $168.05.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.36) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Allstate will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -287.10%.

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

