Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Increases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,791 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 1.0% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 115.0% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in PayPal by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday. Argus downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.90.

In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL opened at $58.81 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $80.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $64.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

