Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Has $1.97 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,734 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 616,696 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $19,965,000 after buying an additional 71,488 shares in the last quarter. Act Two Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 162,658 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,272,000 after buying an additional 13,386 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,583,905 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,334,000 after buying an additional 20,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,173 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VZ opened at $39.64 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $43.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.22 and its 200-day moving average is $35.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VZ

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.