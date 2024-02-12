Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Grows Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 6.0% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,706,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,839,000 after acquiring an additional 96,281 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 70,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 250,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,775,000 after purchasing an additional 32,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 387.3% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 42,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 33,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GILD opened at $73.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.46. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $72.81 and a one year high of $87.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.21.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

