Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Buys 335 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Entegris were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Entegris by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 924,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,852,000 after buying an additional 11,368 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the third quarter worth $1,941,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Entegris by 22.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 174,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,386,000 after buying an additional 32,252 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Entegris by 0.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period.

Get Entegris alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $267,847.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,470.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

Get Our Latest Report on Entegris

Entegris Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $126.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 96.16 and a beta of 1.30. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.37 and a 12-month high of $127.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

About Entegris

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.