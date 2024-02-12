Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Boosts Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its position in BCE by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 21,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its position in BCE by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its position in BCE by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 13,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in BCE by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of BCE stock opened at $37.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.09 and its 200 day moving average is $39.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $48.38.

BCE Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.742 dividend. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.01%.

BCE Company Profile

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.