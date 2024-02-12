Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Acquires 19,548 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2024

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTFree Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,548 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 4.2% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $11,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.33 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.19.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.