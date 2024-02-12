Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of BABA opened at $72.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.10. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $106.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 184.6% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

