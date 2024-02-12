Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) PT Lowered to C$17.50 at Cormark

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Cormark from C$18.25 to C$17.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
ASTL has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Algoma Steel Group from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Beacon Securities lowered Algoma Steel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.19%.
In related news, Director David Daniel Sgro sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.49, for a total value of C$112,381.50. In other news, Director David Daniel Sgro sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.49, for a total transaction of C$112,381.50. Also, Director Michael Allan Mcquade sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.62, for a total transaction of C$2,324,000.00. Insiders have sold 265,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,825,142 in the last 90 days. 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.
