Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Shares Bought by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 601,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 37,851 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Alamos Gold worth $6,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 71,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 5.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.98. The stock had a trading volume of 296,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,330. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.59. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

