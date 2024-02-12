Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Stake Reduced by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) by 35.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 270,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 145,923 shares during the period. Air Transport Services Group comprises 1.2% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $5,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 374.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 1,147.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 165.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 141.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

ATSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut Air Transport Services Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

ATSG stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.29. The stock had a trading volume of 248,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,113. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.89. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM), and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

