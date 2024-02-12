Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP) to Issue $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th.

Air T has increased its dividend by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years.

Air T Price Performance

Shares of AIRTP opened at $19.30 on Monday. Air T has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $23.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.33.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

