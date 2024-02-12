Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) is Nemes Rush Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals comprises approximately 2.3% of Nemes Rush Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $12,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dover Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% during the third quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Sterling Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 9,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.7 %

APD stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $221.32. 417,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $307.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.74. The company has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $328.00 to $241.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Air Products and Chemicals

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.