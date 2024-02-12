Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Lowered to C$30.00 at TD Securities

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Veritas Investment Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$29.96.

TSE AC opened at C$18.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,613.09. Air Canada has a 12-month low of C$16.04 and a 12-month high of C$26.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$19.39.

In related news, Senior Officer Jon Turner purchased 2,250 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$17.79 per share, with a total value of C$40,027.50. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

