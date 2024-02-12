Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Given New $20.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Affirm from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Affirm from an underperform rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Affirm from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.81.

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $43.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.72. Affirm has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The company has a quick ratio of 13.25, a current ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 3.72.

In other news, CFO Michael Linford sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $3,380,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,276. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,906,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $116,321,771.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,592,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,748,778.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $3,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,063 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,036,591 shares of company stock worth $122,951,772 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Affirm by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Affirm by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 633,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 14,841 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Affirm by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Affirm by 159.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 5,751 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Affirm by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the period. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

