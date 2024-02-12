Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Price Target Raised to $182.00 at Stephens

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stephens from $138.00 to $182.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WMS. Barclays upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $155.13.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of WMS opened at $162.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.45. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12-month low of $75.02 and a 12-month high of $163.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $662.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.69 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 49.79% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.90%.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Drainage Systems

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 94.2% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.