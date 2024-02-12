Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ADNT. StockNews.com lowered Adient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adient from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Adient from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.67.

NYSE ADNT opened at $34.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Adient has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $46.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.53.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.16). Adient had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adient will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Carlin sold 3,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $119,309.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,060.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADNT. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Adient by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,817,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,080,000 after purchasing an additional 270,455 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Adient by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,233,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,558,000 after purchasing an additional 37,010 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Adient by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 303,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,028,000 after purchasing an additional 74,098 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Adient by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 69,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 30,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Adient in the 4th quarter worth about $18,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

