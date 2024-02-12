adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of adidas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in adidas by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of adidas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,405,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of adidas by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of adidas by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of adidas in the 2nd quarter worth $809,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

adidas stock opened at $92.98 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.76. adidas has a twelve month low of $71.37 and a twelve month high of $109.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.29.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle east, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand.

