adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of adidas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.
adidas stock opened at $92.98 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.76. adidas has a twelve month low of $71.37 and a twelve month high of $109.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.29.
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle east, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand.
