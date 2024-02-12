Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 46.48% from the stock’s previous close.
Acadian Timber Stock Up 2.3 %
OTCMKTS:ACAZF traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.63. 7,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,765. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.53. Acadian Timber has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $13.81.
About Acadian Timber
