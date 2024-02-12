Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 46.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Acadian Timber Stock Up 2.3 %

OTCMKTS:ACAZF traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.63. 7,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,765. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.53. Acadian Timber has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $13.81.

About Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

