Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Short Interest Update

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 47.6% from the January 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IAF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.30. The stock had a trading volume of 164,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,237. Abrdn Australia Equity Fund has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $5.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Australia Equity Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 30.4% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 552,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 128,758 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 43.4% during the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 14,281 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 47.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,073,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 344,474 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 22.0% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 66,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Abrdn Australia Equity Fund

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

