900,000 Shares in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Purchased by Bleichroeder LP

Bleichroeder LP purchased a new position in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,000. bluebird bio comprises 0.7% of Bleichroeder LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bleichroeder LP owned approximately 0.84% of bluebird bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 885.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLUE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.72.

bluebird bio Stock Up 4.9 %

BLUE traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.08. 2,519,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,556,427. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.68. bluebird bio, Inc. has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $6.03.

bluebird bio Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

