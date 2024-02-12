74,120 Shares in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Acquired by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 74,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Cheesecake Factory as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 13,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens reduced their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.85.

CAKE traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $35.46. The stock had a trading volume of 265,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,784. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.06 and a 200-day moving average of $32.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $41.08.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

