6,802 Shares in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Purchased by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth about $114,406,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth $47,398,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at $44,187,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,777,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at about $23,880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE ETD opened at $30.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.86. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $36.19.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $167.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.20 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

(Free Report)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.