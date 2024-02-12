660 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Bought by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 17.8% in the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,791,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 47.8% during the third quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $435.34. The company had a trading volume of 32,724,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,705,195. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $285.19 and a 12-month high of $439.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $410.75 and its 200 day moving average is $384.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

