6,490 Shares in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Purchased by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,490 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 269,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,790,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CRH by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in CRH in the first quarter worth $1,541,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in CRH by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 24.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CRH in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on CRH in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.70.

CRH Stock Performance

CRH stock opened at $73.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.34. CRH plc has a twelve month low of $46.06 and a twelve month high of $75.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.75 and its 200-day moving average is $61.31.

CRH Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

