6,049 Shares in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Acquired by Bleichroeder LP

Bleichroeder LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth about $634,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $627,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Markel Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,128,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
Liberty Live Group Price Performance
Shares of Liberty Live Group stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.10. 90,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,238. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.39. Liberty Live Group has a 52-week low of $29.48 and a 52-week high of $37.62.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Liberty Live Group Company Profile
Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
