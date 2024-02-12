6,049 Shares in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Acquired by Bleichroeder LP

Bleichroeder LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth about $634,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $627,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Markel Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,128,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Live Group stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.10. 90,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,238. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.39. Liberty Live Group has a 52-week low of $29.48 and a 52-week high of $37.62.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 469,563 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,274,715.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,767,997 shares in the company, valued at $661,747,108.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 469,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,274,715.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,767,997 shares in the company, valued at $661,747,108.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,474,462 shares of company stock valued at $75,600,119.

Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

