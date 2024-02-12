6,022 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Purchased by Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,022 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in Intel by 396.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,079,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,392,730. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company has a market cap of $187.17 billion, a PE ratio of 111.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Intel’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

